Nov 1 Cobalt International Energy Inc:

* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces third quarter 2016 results and provides operational update

* Q3 loss per share $0.52 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.34

* Cobalt International- updated fy guidance for capital expenditures for continuing operations in u.s. Gulf of Mexico to be between $525-575 million in 2016

* Qtrly total revenue $4.2 million

* Qtrly total revenue $4.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $6.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S