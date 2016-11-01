Nov 1 American Midstream Partners Lp

* American midstream partners lp - deal for $49 million.

* American midstream partners lp says expects 2016 adjusted ebitda to be at higher end of range

* American midstream partners lp says acquisition was funded with issuance of $35 million, or 2.33 million, series d convertible preferred units

* American midstream partners lp - partnership increases interest in delta house floating production system to 20.14%

* American midstream announces acquisition of incremental delta house interest and expects 2016 adjusted ebitda at higher end of range