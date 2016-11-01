BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 American Midstream Partners Lp
* American midstream partners lp - deal for $49 million.
* American midstream partners lp says expects 2016 adjusted ebitda to be at higher end of range
* American midstream partners lp says acquisition was funded with issuance of $35 million, or 2.33 million, series d convertible preferred units
* American midstream partners lp - partnership increases interest in delta house floating production system to 20.14%
* American midstream announces acquisition of incremental delta house interest and expects 2016 adjusted ebitda at higher end of range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.