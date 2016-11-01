BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Pfizer Inc
* Narrows certain 2016 financial guidance ranges and incorporates impact of decision to discontinue global development of bococizumab
* Sees 2016 revenues $52.0 to $53.0 billion
* Qtrly innovative health segment revenue $7,332 million versus $6,752 million last year
* Qtrly essential health segment revenue $5,712 million versus $5,219 million last year
* 2016 financial guidance for adjusted research and development expenses was negatively impacted by $0.3 billion due to discontinuation development of bococizumab
* Raised midpoint of range for 2016 revenue guidance primarily to reflect strong performance to date, inclusion of legacy medivation operations in q4
* Q3 revenue $13 billion versus i/b/e/s view $13.05 billion
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.61
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.