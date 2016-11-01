BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Mosaic Co
* Q3 diammonium phosphate (dap) average selling price $326 per tonne versus $451 per tonne last year
* Net sales in phosphates segment were $930 million for q3, down from $1.0 billion last year
* Q3 phosphate sales volumes 2.5 million tonnes versus 2.1 million tonnes last year
* Total sales volumes for phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.1 to 2.4 million tonnes for q4 of 2016
* Mosaic's realized dap price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $300 to $330 per tonne for q4
* Total sales volumes for potash segment are expected to range from 1.9 to 2.1 million tonnes for q4 of 2016
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures to range from $750 to $850 million
* Total sales volumes for international distribution segment are expected to range from 1.7 to 1.9 million tonnes for q4 of 2016
* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus $2.1 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.