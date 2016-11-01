Nov 1 Mosaic Co

* Q3 diammonium phosphate (dap) average selling price $326 per tonne versus $451 per tonne last year

* Net sales in phosphates segment were $930 million for q3, down from $1.0 billion last year

* Q3 phosphate sales volumes 2.5 million tonnes versus 2.1 million tonnes last year

* Total sales volumes for phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.1 to 2.4 million tonnes for q4 of 2016

* Mosaic's realized dap price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $300 to $330 per tonne for q4

* Total sales volumes for potash segment are expected to range from 1.9 to 2.1 million tonnes for q4 of 2016

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures to range from $750 to $850 million

* Total sales volumes for international distribution segment are expected to range from 1.7 to 1.9 million tonnes for q4 of 2016

* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus $2.1 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11