Nov 1 Ametek Inc

* says continue to expect 2016 sales to be down low-single digits with organic sales down mid-single digits on a percentage basis versus 2015

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.29 to $2.31

* says Q4 2016 sales are expected to be down low-single digits on a percentage basis compared to last year's Q4

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.30, revenue view $3.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $981.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ametek announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.56

* Q3 sales $945 million versus i/b/e/s view $955.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 earnings per share about $0.57 to $0.59 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: