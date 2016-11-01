BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Rowan Companies Plc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Rowan companies plc- qtrly net income included $34.3 million (after tax) non-cash asset impairment charge
* Rowan companies plc- qtrly net income also included $1.4 million (after tax) credit from litigation-related matter
* Rowan reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $379.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $362.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.