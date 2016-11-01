BRIEF-AstraZeneca says Leo Pharma has received positive opinion from CHMP of EMA recommending approval of Brodalumab
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
Nov 1 Oshkosh Corp
* Announces 11 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.21 per share
* Reaffirms its fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share estimate
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.38, revenue view $6.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY results impacted by $17.5 million, or $0.23 per share, after-tax asset impairment and workforce reduction charge in access equipment segment
* Sees fy 2017 net sales of $6.5 billion to $6.7 billion
* Sees fy 2017 operating income of $390 million to $430 million
* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $3.00 to $3.40
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 sales $1.76 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.68 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Brodalumab receives positive chmp opinion for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
NEW YORK, May 18 Robo-adviser Betterment, in a push to try to get more big companies to sign on to its 401(k) plan, beefed up the board of advisers of its retirement product on Friday by adding two leaders in the movement for cutting investment costs for companies and employees.