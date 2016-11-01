Nov 1 Xylem Inc

* Xylem -q3 reported operating margin declined 110 basis points to 12.2 percent; adjusted operating margin increased 90 basis points to 14.6 percent

* Xylem inc - xylem increased its forecast of full-year 2016 revenue to approximately $3.8 billion

* Xylem is maintaining same adjusted eps mid-point for full year 2016

* Xylem inc - on an organic basis, xylem's fy revenue growth now is anticipated to be one-and-one-half percent

* Xylem inc - xylem is maintaining same adjusted eps mid-point for full year

* Xylem inc - also updating its projected restructuring and realignment costs to approximately $45 million for year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $3.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xylem inc. Reports third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $897 million versus i/b/e/s view $913.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.02 to $2.04

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $3.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: