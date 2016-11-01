BRIEF-Galectin Therapeutics files for stock offering of up to $100 mln
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
Nov 1 (Reuters) -
* Neural analytics receives u.s. Fda 510(k) clearance for company's next generation, portable brain monitoring information system Source text for Eikon:
* Galectin Therapeutics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis