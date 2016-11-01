BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Occidental Petroleum Corp
* Occidental Petroleum Corp - reported a loss of $241 million or $0.32 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2016
* Occidental Petroleum Corp - qtrly core loss per share $0.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Occidental petroleum announces 3rd quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.