BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Archer Daniels Midland Co
* Qtrly revenues $15,832 million versus $16,565 million last year
* Qtrly agricultural services operating profit $ 193 million versus $ 149 million
* Qtrly oilseeds processing operating profit $144 million versus $335 million
* Q3 revenue view $16.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adm reports third quarter earnings of $0.58 per share, $0.59 per share on an adjusted basis
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.