BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Truecar Inc
* Projects u.s. Revenue from new vehicle sales reached $46 billion for month of October, down 4.2 percent from a year ago.
* Average transaction prices in october 2016 remained nearly flat compared to prior month while showing a gain of 2.5% over prior year.
* Truecar estimates average transaction price for a new light vehicle was $33,544 in october, up 2.5 percent from a year ago.
* October auto sales set to reach $46 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.