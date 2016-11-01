BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Oxford Immunotec Global Plc -
* Expect to have over $50 million in cash at end of 2016
* FY2016 revenue view $83.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oxford Immunotec reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.18
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $22.6 million to $23.4 million
* Q3 revenue $26.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 35 to 37 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $85 million to $85.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.