Nov 1 Qlt Inc -

* Says operating loss for Q3 of 2016 was $6.0 million, compared to $2.8 million for same period in 2015

* Says net loss per common share was $0.11 in Q3 of 2016,

* Says continues its phase III pivotal trial start-up activities to test safety and efficacy of its drug product, qlt091001

* Says is currently exploring potential of submitting to fda a request for a rare pediatric disease designation of qlt091001.

* Qlt announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.11