BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Qlt Inc -
* Says operating loss for Q3 of 2016 was $6.0 million, compared to $2.8 million for same period in 2015
* Says net loss per common share was $0.11 in Q3 of 2016,
* Says continues its phase III pivotal trial start-up activities to test safety and efficacy of its drug product, qlt091001
* Says is currently exploring potential of submitting to fda a request for a rare pediatric disease designation of qlt091001.
* Qlt announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.11
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.