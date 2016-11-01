BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Idexx Laboratories Inc -
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Provides preliminary 2017 financial guidance for organic revenue growth of 9% - 10.5% and eps of $2.77 - $2.93
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.70, revenue view $1.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Idexx Laboratories sees 2017 reported revenue $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion
* Idexx Laboratories announces third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.35 to $2.39
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 1 percent
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.763 billion to $1.773 billion
* Q3 revenue $448 million versus I/B/E/S view $448.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.