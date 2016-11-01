BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Ppl Corp -
* Reaffirms targeted annual dividend growth of about 4 percent through 2020.
* Increases midpoint of 2016 earnings forecast and reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance
* Reaffirms expectation for 5 to 6 percent compound annual earnings growth from 2017 to 2020
* Takes further action to reduce foreign currency risk
* Ppl's new forecast range for 2016 earnings from ongoing operations is $2.30 to $2.45 per share, with a midpoint of $2.38 per share
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ppl Corp quarterly operating revenue $1,889 million versus $1,878 million last year
* Q3 revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ppl Corporation reports third-quarter earnings
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.69
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.55 to $2.70
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.