* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Dhi Group Inc
* DHI Group Inc announces third quarter 2016 results, completion of comprehensive strategic review and intention to explore strategic alternatives
* Q3 loss per share $0.35
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $56.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $56.6 million
* DHI Group Inc - To engage, with support of board of directors, an investment bank to explore strategic alternatives
* Announced appointment of its new chief financial officer, Luc Grégoire, who joined company on Tuesday
* DHI Group Inc - Sees FY revenues $225.3 - $226 million
* DHI Group Inc - Sees FY 2016 diluted loss per share $0.05 - $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.