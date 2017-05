Nov 1 Dynex Capital Inc

* Dynex Capital Inc reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP core operating earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dynex Capital Inc - Book value per common share increased to $7.76 at September 30, 2016 from $7.69 at June 30, 2016

* Qtrly net interest income $15.1 million versus $20.2 million