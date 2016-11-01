BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc
* Pluristem therapeutics inc - pluristem expects to begin patient enrollment in UK in first half of 2017
* Pluristem therapeutics inc - multinational phase iii trial will be conducted in U.S. As well as europe
* Pluristem's pivotal phase iii critical limb ischemia trial approved by uk regulatory agency
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.