BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 US Auto Parts Network Inc
* US Auto Parts reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales rose 4 percent to $73.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* For FY 2017 expects net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2016
* Expects net income to range between $4.8 and $7.8 million for FY 2017
* Expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $15.0 and $18.0 million for FY 2017
* Qtrly total online orders increased by 12% to 846,000 orders
* Sees FY 2016 net sales to be up low to mid-single digits on a percentage basis compared to 2015, net income to range between $1.7 and $3.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.