BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Aircastle Ltd
* Aircastle announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 earnings per share $0.35
* Q3 revenue $194.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $189.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly dividend increased to $0.26 per common share
* Expect to complete $1.5 billion in acquisitions in 2016, taking Aircastle's owned and managed fleet to nearly 200 aircraft
* Says new dividend represents an 8.3% increase over previous quarter's cash dividend
* In quarter recorded impairment charges of $2.2 million, impairment losses of $2.6 million across several older 757s due to come off lease over next 15 months
* Says "anticipate selling all six of our 757s at lease end" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.