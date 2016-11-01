Nov 1 Aircastle Ltd

* Aircastle announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 revenue $194.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $189.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly dividend increased to $0.26 per common share

* Expect to complete $1.5 billion in acquisitions in 2016, taking Aircastle's owned and managed fleet to nearly 200 aircraft

* Says new dividend represents an 8.3% increase over previous quarter's cash dividend

* In quarter recorded impairment charges of $2.2 million, impairment losses of $2.6 million across several older 757s due to come off lease over next 15 months

* Says "anticipate selling all six of our 757s at lease end"