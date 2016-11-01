BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Twin Disc Inc
* Twin Disc Inc - during fiscal 2017 Q1, recorded restructuring charges of $258,000, related to headcount reductions at of co's foreign operations
* Twin Disc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 sales $35.84 million versus $37.37 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.