BRIEF-Southwestern Energy enters agreement to settle class action litigation
* Co entered agreement to settle class action litigation filed on behalf of lessors under leases of oil and gas in Arkansas
Nov 1 Westmoreland Coal Co
* Qtrly revenues of $370.7 million from 13.9 million tons sold
* Sees 2016 free cash flow $75 - $85 million
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $50 - $55 million
* Q3 revenue view $387.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees coal tons sold of 50 - 55 million tons in 2016
* Westmoreland reports third quarter 2016 results; updates full-year guidance
* Q3 loss per share $0.46
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co entered agreement to settle class action litigation filed on behalf of lessors under leases of oil and gas in Arkansas
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump's administration will soon offer an exclusive contract that will give one company the right to service billions of dollars of outstanding federal student loans now handled by four companies, officials said on Friday.