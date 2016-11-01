Nov 1 Ecolab Inc

* Ecolab third quarter reported diluted eps $1.27; adjusted diluted eps $1.28, includes $0.09 (7 percent) currency headwind

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.28

* Q3 earnings per share $1.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecolab - Expect foreign currency, impact of Venezuelan devaluation, deconsolidation to have an unfavorable impact of approximately one percentage point on q4 sales

* Ecolab - Expect foreign currency, impact of Venezuelan devaluation, deconsolidation to have about 1 percent point (about $0.02) unfavorable impact on Q4 diluted earnings per share

* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.23 to $1.33

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: