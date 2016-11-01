BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 T. Rowe Price Group Inc
* T. Rowe Price chairman and CIO Brian Rogers to retire in March 2017, will continue on board as non-executive chair
* T. Rowe Price Group Inc - Rogers will also step down from his role as CIO, which he has held since 2004
* T. Rowe Price Group Inc says after retirement Brian Rogers will continue on board of directors and serve as non-executive chair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO