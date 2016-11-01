BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc
* Premier Financial Bancorp Inc reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 earnings per share $0.33
* Net interest income for quarter ended September 30, 2016 totaled $13.716 million versus 12.783 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO