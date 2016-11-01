BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Inspira Financial Inc :
* Inspira Financial Inc. releases second quarter results; highlights positive cash flow and provides quarterly dividend update; completes acquisition & launches co-marketing strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO