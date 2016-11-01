BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Crown Castle International Corp
* Crown Castle announces agreement to acquire Fibernet
* To acquire FPL Fibernet Holdings LLC and certain other subsidiaries of Nextera Energy Inc for about $1.5 billion in cash
* In first year of co's ownership, transaction is expected to contribute approximately $105 to $110 million to gross margin
* Acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") per share upon closing
* Pro forma for proposed acquisition, Crown Castle will own or have rights to approximately 28,500 route miles of fiber
* In first year of co's ownership, deal expected to contribute about $15 to $20 million of general and administrative expenses
* Transaction includes approximately $5 million in annual cash flows associated with a customer lease
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO