BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Thestreet Inc
* TheStreet reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue fell 9 percent to $15.2 million
* Q3 adjusted gaap loss per share $0.03
* Bookings totaled $6.0 million for Q3 of 2016, an increase of $0.3 million, or 5%, from prior year period
* Says average monthly churn was 4.8% for Q3 of 2016, compared to 4.6% for Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO