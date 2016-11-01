Nov 1 Permian Holdings Inc

* Permian Holdings, Inc. Announces entry into global restructuring agreement

* Permian Holdings Inc - entering an out-of-court restructuring of its 10.500% senior secured notes due 2018

* Permian Holdings-global restructuring agreement provides for exchange of notes into 30% of common and preferred equity of a newly formed holding co

* Permian Holdings - agreement also provides for purchase of up to $20 million of newly issued five-year promissory notes of Permian

* Permian Holdings -in connection with restructuring agreement, obligations of holdings will be assumed by a newly-formed holding co of Tank And Lide

* Permian Holdings - got consent of holders of over 99% of outstanding notes to amend indenture to eliminate most "restrictive" covenants, events of default