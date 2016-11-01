Nov 1 Permian Holdings Inc
* Permian Holdings, Inc. Announces entry into global
restructuring agreement
* Permian Holdings Inc - entering an out-of-court
restructuring of its 10.500% senior secured notes due 2018
* Permian Holdings-global restructuring agreement provides
for exchange of notes into 30% of common and preferred equity of
a newly formed holding co
* Permian Holdings - agreement also provides for purchase of
up to $20 million of newly issued five-year promissory notes of
Permian
* Permian Holdings -in connection with restructuring
agreement, obligations of holdings will be assumed by a
newly-formed holding co of Tank And Lide
* Permian Holdings - got consent of holders of over 99% of
outstanding notes to amend indenture to eliminate most
"restrictive" covenants, events of default
