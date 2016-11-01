BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 1 Honeywell International Inc
* Honeywell announces redemption of notes
* Honeywell International Inc - has delivered a notice of redemption to holders of outstanding 5.30% senior notes due 2017
* Honeywell International Inc -Redemption date will be December 1, 2016
* Honeywell International-delivered notice of redemption also to holders of outstanding 5.30% senior notes due 2018 and 5.00% senior notes due 2019 Source text :
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing