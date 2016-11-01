Nov 1 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell announces redemption of notes

* Honeywell International Inc - has delivered a notice of redemption to holders of outstanding 5.30% senior notes due 2017

* Honeywell International Inc -Redemption date will be December 1, 2016

* Honeywell International-delivered notice of redemption also to holders of outstanding 5.30% senior notes due 2018 and 5.00% senior notes due 2019 Source text :