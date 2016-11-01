BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Co-operators General Insurance Co
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co - current clients of brokerage to be notified of change in ownership
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co says brokerage's portfolio includes personal and commercial insurance policies
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co-brokerage's existing insurance coverage to remain in effect with no changes to premiums/coverage for current policies' terms
* The Co-Operators acquires Assurance Aubin Insurance Brokers Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO