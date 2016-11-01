BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for October 2016, includes reg.-NMS execution statistics
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says for October, 603 thousand daily average revenue trades, 8% lower than prior year and 7% lower than prior month
* Interactive Brokers Group Inc -For October, 375 thousand client accounts, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO