Nov 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for October 2016, includes reg.-NMS execution statistics

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says for October, 603 thousand daily average revenue trades, 8% lower than prior year and 7% lower than prior month

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc -For October, 375 thousand client accounts, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: