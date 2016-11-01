Nov 1 Accord Financial Corp :

* Accord announces 2016 third quarter and first nine months earnings and declares regular quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.09per share

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.23

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.15

* Q3 revenue c$7.032 million versus c$8.521 million