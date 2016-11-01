Nov 1 Square Inc :

* Square Inc qtrly GPV rose 39 percent y-o-y

* Square - Transaction Revenue was $388 million in the third quarter of 2016, up 38 pct from the third quarter of 2015

* Square - software and data product revenue was $35 million in the third quarter of 2016, up 140 pct from the third quarter of 2015

* Square Inc qtrly revenue $439 million, up 32 pct yoy

* Square Inc - hardware revenue in the quarter was $8 million, up 94 pct from the third quarter of 2015

* Square Inc- qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Square Inc qtrly adjusted revenue $178 million, up 51% yoy

* Square Inc - in the third quarter of 2016, starbucks transaction revenue was $7 million

* Square Inc sees FY total net revenue $1.695 billion to $1.700 billion

* Square Inc sees FY adjusted revenue $677 million to $680 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $430.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Square announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2feGagk]