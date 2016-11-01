Nov 1 Square Inc :
* Square Inc qtrly GPV rose 39 percent y-o-y
* Square - Transaction Revenue was $388 million in the third
quarter of 2016, up 38 pct from the third quarter of 2015
* Square - software and data product revenue was $35 million
in the third quarter of 2016, up 140 pct from the third quarter
of 2015
* Square Inc qtrly revenue $439 million, up 32 pct yoy
* Square Inc - hardware revenue in the quarter was $8
million, up 94 pct from the third quarter of 2015
* Square Inc- qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Square Inc qtrly adjusted revenue $178 million, up 51% yoy
* Square Inc - in the third quarter of 2016, starbucks
transaction revenue was $7 million
* Square Inc sees FY total net revenue $1.695 billion to
$1.700 billion
* Square Inc sees FY adjusted revenue $677 million to $680
million
* FY 2016 revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $430.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Square announces third quarter 2016 results
