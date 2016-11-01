Nov 1 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

* Qtrly earned premiums were up 0.7% to $122.3 million, when compared to 2015 Q3

* Argo Group reports 2016 third quarter net income of $55.2 million or $1.80 per diluted share, operating income of $34.4 million or $1.12 per diluted share

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.12

* Q3 earnings per share $1.80

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: