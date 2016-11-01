BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.
* Qtrly earned premiums were up 0.7% to $122.3 million, when compared to 2015 Q3
* Argo Group reports 2016 third quarter net income of $55.2 million or $1.80 per diluted share, operating income of $34.4 million or $1.12 per diluted share
* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.12
* Q3 earnings per share $1.80
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO