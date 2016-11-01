Nov 1 Nmi Holdings Inc :

* Q3 revenue view $30.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nmi Holdings Inc reports record third quarter net income of $6.2 million

* Q3 revenue $35.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S