BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Nmi Holdings Inc :
* Q3 revenue view $30.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nmi Holdings Inc reports record third quarter net income of $6.2 million
* Q3 revenue $35.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO