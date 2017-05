Nov 1 Celldex Therapeutics Inc

* Will acquire Kolltan in a stock-for-stock transaction, in which upfront payment represents an equity value of approximately $62.5 million

* Kolltan shareholders are eligible to receive additional payments of up to $172.5 million upon completion of specific milestones

* Celldex expands antibody and immuno-oncology portfolio with the acquisition of Kolltan Pharmaceuticals