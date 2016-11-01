BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Credit Acceptance Corp
* Credit acceptance announces third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $4.53
* Q3 earnings per share $4.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $4.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO