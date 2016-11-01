Nov 1 Veeco Instruments Inc

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $85 million to $100 million

* Sees Q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share between loss of $0.07 and profit of $0.07

* Sees Q4 2016 gaap loss per share $0.19 to $0.34

* Veeco instruments inc sees q4 non-gaap gross margin is expected to be in range of 38% to 40%

* Veeco instruments inc sees q4 gaap gross margin is expected to be in range of 37% to 39%

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $89.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Veeco reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap loss per share $1.78

* Q3 revenue $85.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.9 million

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q3 non-gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S