Nov 1 Espial Group Inc

* Espial Group- Net loss, which includes non-cash items like depreciation, goodwill, intangibles, in Q3 was $2.4 million versus net income of $2.2 million last year

* Espial reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue C$6.018 million versus I/B/E/S view C$5.7 million