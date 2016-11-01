Nov 1 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
* Pioneer Natural Resources reports third quarter 2016
financial and operating results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
* Maintaining 2016 capital budget at $2.1 billion
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - in quarter produced 239
thousand barrels oil equivalent per day, up up by 6 mboepd, or
3 pct, compared to Q2 of 2016
* Pioneer Natural Resources - increasing 2016 production
growth forecast from 13 pct+ to 14 pct+ to reflect improving
Spraberry/Wolfcamp well productivity
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - increasing 2017 derivatives
coverage to 75 pct for oil and 55 pct for gas
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - expect to spend within cash
flow in 2018, assuming an oil price of approximately $55 per
barrel
* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - "are on trajectory to
deliver compound annual production,cash flow growth through 2020
of about 15 pct and 25 pct, respectively"
