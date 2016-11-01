Nov 1 Acadia Healthcare Company Inc

* Acadia Healthcare reports third quarter financial results consistent with previously announced preliminary financial results

* Q3 revenue $734.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $735.6 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 loss per share $1.36 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.55 to $0.56

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.41 to $2.42 including items