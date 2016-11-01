BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Zillow Group Inc :
* Qtrly pro forma net income per share $0.04
* Zillow Group Inc- for full year 2016 raising its adjusted EBITDA outlook to range of $136 million to $141 million
* FY2016 revenue view $837.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zillow Group reports third quarter 2016 results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $837 million to $842 million
* Q3 revenue $224.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO