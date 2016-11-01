Nov 1 Zillow Group Inc :

* Qtrly pro forma net income per share $0.04

* Zillow Group Inc- for full year 2016 raising its adjusted EBITDA outlook to range of $136 million to $141 million

* FY2016 revenue view $837.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zillow Group reports third quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $837 million to $842 million

* Q3 revenue $224.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $220.9 million