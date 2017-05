Nov 1 Wingstop Inc

* Qtrly total revenue increased 14.0% to $21.8 million

* Qtrly domestic same store sales increased 4.1%

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.09

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Qtrly total revenue between $90.5 million and $91.5 million for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016

* Sees domestic same store sales growth between 3.5% and 4.0% for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016

* Sees adjusted EBITDA between $34.5 million to $35.0 million for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016

* Sees adjusted earnings per diluted share $0.55 to $0.57 for fiscal year ending December 31, 2016

* FY2016 revenue view $91.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

