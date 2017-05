Nov 1 Inphi Corp :

* Inphi Corp - deal for $275 million in cash

* Inphi Corp - deal also includes assumption of certain liabilities at close

* Nariman Yousefi, ClariPhy's current CEO is expected to join Inphi to run coherent DSP business unit

* Inphi to acquire ClariPhy Communications, Inc., a leading provider of coherent DSP