Nov 1 Pros Holdings Inc :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.52

* Qtrly GAAP revenue $38.4 million versus $40.9 million

* Sees Q4 total revenue $37 to $38.5 million

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.27 to $0.24

* Pros Holdings Inc reports third quarter 2016 financial results