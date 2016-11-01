Nov 1 Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems Inc sees 2016 income from continuing operations per share $0.30 to $0.50

* Sees 2016 net operating revenues less provision for bad debts $18.3 billion to $18.5 billion

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $18.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 same-store hospital annual adjusted admissions growth negative 0.3% to 0.3%

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures between $725 million to $800 million

* Community Health Systems, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results with net operating revenues of $4.380 billion

* Q3 same store sales rose 1.2 percent

* Q3 loss per share $0.69

* Q3 revenue $4.38 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.31 billion

* Q3 loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.35 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S