BRIEF-Total Energy Services, Savanna Energy Services announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd.
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
Nov 1 Eversource Energy
* Qtrly operating revenues $2.04 billion versus versus $1.93 billion
* Q3 revenue view $2.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Eversource energy reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.83
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.90 to $3.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Total Energy Services Inc and Savanna Energy Services Corp announce proposed amalgamation of Savanna and 2043324 Alberta Ltd
* Social Reality Inc files for sale of upto 4.6 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qCus8k] Further company coverage: