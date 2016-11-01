BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 1 Taubman Centers Inc
* Taubman Centers Inc issues solid third quarter results
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted common share $0.94
* Taubman Centers Inc - 2016 EPS is now expected to be in range of $1.61 to $1.76 per diluted common share, revised from previous range of $1.73 to $1.93
* Taubman Centers Inc - 2016 FFO is now expected to be in range of $3.78 to $3.88 per diluted common share
* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per share $3.53 to $3.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO