Nov 1 Taubman Centers Inc

* Taubman Centers Inc issues solid third quarter results

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted common share $0.94

* Taubman Centers Inc - 2016 EPS is now expected to be in range of $1.61 to $1.76 per diluted common share, revised from previous range of $1.73 to $1.93

* Taubman Centers Inc - 2016 FFO is now expected to be in range of $3.78 to $3.88 per diluted common share

